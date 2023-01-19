Surgical Technician

Klamath Community College and Sky Lakes Medical Center have partnered to develop a surgical technician program starting in 2024.

To address a growing need for skilled surgical assistants, Klamath Community College and Sky Lakes Medical Center are partnering to develop a Surgical Technician program at KCC.

With a planned launch in 2024, the program will provide surgical technologist curriculum accredited by a national organization approved by the Oregon Health Authority, intended for students who meet admission standards and pass through a rigorous selection process. In addition to core instruction in KCC classrooms, students also will have access to Sky Lakes Medical Center facilities for mentored practical experience.

