Katherine Wilson is coming home to Klamath Falls this weekend. And she's honored to do so.
Wilson will be featured at the 10th annual Klamath Independent Film Festival as the unofficial keynote speaker.
"I was somebody who worked behind the scenes a lot," Wilson said of her five decades in the film industry. "To come back to the theater I sat in as a little girl and being honored this way is pretty huge."
Klamath Film Board Chair Kurt Liedtke said Wilson was selected to be featured "in part because of Klamath Film's ongoing effort to coordinate and celebrate filmmakers with Klamath County roots. She's one of the primary reasons 'Animal House' was shot in Oregon, and between she and her husband Philip they've worked on more than 100 films shot in Oregon and brought many iconic productions to the state. She is known as The Godmother of Film in Oregon, and is also one of the key reasons as to why the Blues Brothers came into existence. She has written several books on the history of Oregon film, and continues to work on film and TV to this day."
Wilson was born in Klamath Falls on April 29, 1951, and spent her formative years living in Chiloquin where her parents taught on the Chiloquin Indian Reservation.
"I learned a lot about fires, about being part of that," Wilson said. "But in 1957 when the government terminated the tribe, all hill broke loose."
Wilson said that after her neighbor killed his 19-year-old wife while she was watching as a 5 year old, her mom said "We're moving."
"In Klamath Falls, inmates were breaking out and Mom said 'I can't live like this' and we moved up to Eugene in the summer of 1967," Wilson said. "But they say you can take the girl out of Klamath Falls but you can't take Klamath Falls out of the girl."
With indigenous genes from tribes in Oklahoma, Wilson said she always related to the Klamath and Chiloquin natives. The experience of seeing her neighbor murdered when she was such a young child stayed with Wilson who said that she told herself in heart "Some day I'm going to grow up and do something for my people."
"That dream came true this past year," Wilson said. "I became part of the indigenous people and I'll be teaching at the Chemawa Indian Residential School, which is the oldest such school that's still running. I'll be teaching the tenants of trauma healing through poetic cinema. It feels like a full circle to me."
The starting point of that circle began at the University of Oregon in 1969 when Wilson met what she described as a wild and crazy group of guys who were filmmakers making poetic cinema.
"It's not your typical film style," Wilson said. "We know now that poetic cinema helps to help trauma by putting images and words together. When I first saw it, I didn't know why, but I knew that's what I wanted to do."
This band of "merry pranksters," as Liedtke called them, taught Wilson everything about filmmaking, she said.
It was this group of filmmakers that Wilson was working with at the Oregon Film Factory when Peter Macgregor-Scott — the unit production manager for "Animal House" — reached out for help finding filming locations for "National Lampoon's Animal House" (1978).
"'Animal House' keeps bringing me back to it," Wilson said. "On that film, there was a bonding I had never experienced before or since."
It's Wilson's experiences with "Animal House" that to her writing her first film. "Animal House of Blues: How a Community Helped Create a Hollywood Blockbuster or Two," a documentary about the making of "Animal House" in Eugene in 1978, premiered at the Eugene International Film Festival in 2012 where it won Best Documentary Feature by a Pacific Northwest Filmmaker.
Wilson then directed "Animal House of Blues," a TV movie documentary that was released in 2018.
And now Wilson be introduced at the film festival in Klamath Falls this weekend. She'll be signing her books Friday afternoon in the Ross Ragland lobby and then she'll be given the microphone Friday night to reflect on how she grew up attending films at the Esquire Theater (now Ross Ragland) and her 50-plus years in the film industry.
"I'm looking forward to walking back into that theater to meet that little girl that used to love to watch films there, never knowing I would become a filmmaker and be honored by my home town," Wilson said. "I want to thank the academy for the opportunity to return this way. I would love to see any and all old classmates there. I would love to meet the people who put this film festival together."