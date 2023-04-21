Wildfire Lawsuit

Firefighters give directions during the Beachie Creek Fire on Sept. 9, 2020, near Gates, Ore.

 Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Gates resident Bill Edge had gotten used to the distant glow of the Beachie Creek Fire by the night of Sept. 7, 2020.

With fierce winds gusting more than 50 miles an hour that night, he was pacing his house to check on the fire, which had been burning for weeks since it started about 15 miles from town in the Willamette National Forest.

