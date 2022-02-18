Earlier this month, a federal judge approved the sale of the Eternal Hills cemetery to second-highest bidder from a previous auction.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Renn signed the Feb. 8 order, which approved the cemetery’s sale to a company called Eternal Hills Memorial Association, Inc., at a cost of $225,000.
The transfer of the property is in the final stages of being completed, said Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.
Leadership from the company was in Klamath Falls last week to look over the property and meet with community leaders, DeGroot said, adding that he was “very excited.” Degroot said he felt the company had a great plan to rehabilitate the cemetery, which would involve collaborating with members of the local community who want to see the dilapidated space be rehabilitated.
Eternal Hills Memorial Association, Inc. was originally outbid in a July 2020 telephone auction by a family trust backed by the cemetery’s former owner — Robert Alan Gordon — kicking off several more months of legal challenges in an already years-long case that began after the property fell into bankruptcy and disrepair under Gordon’s care.
In June 2021, Renn ruled that neither Gordon nor his trust could own the property, because neither could obtain the proper state licensing needed to run a cemetery. At the time, a separate court order required the trust to sell the property to a qualified buyer within 60 days — a deadline which was extended multiple times over the past year.
The sale approval came a little over a week after attorneys representing Candace Amborn — the cemetery’s court-appointed bankruptcy trustee — made a court filing that stated that Gordon’s family trust had failed to find a qualified buyer, enabling the trustee to sell to the backup bidder.
According to public business data from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, Eternal Hills Memorial Association was incorporated in Oregon in May 2020, a few months prior to the telephone auction.
The principal place of business is listed as an address in Maryland and the company’s president is listed as John L. Yeatman at the same address. Guy Saxton, of a Pennsylvania address, is listed as the secretary. No contact information is listed.
While their addresses may be out-of-state, further data from the secretary of state’s office shows that Yeatman and Saxton own other funeral businesses in Southern Oregon. The pair are listed with the same titles for the O’Hair & Ward’s Funeral Chapel in downtown Klamath Falls and the Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home in Ashland.
The about page on the website for the Ashland funeral home doesn't list the pair among their everyday staff but does acknowledge that the firm is owned by Yeatman and Saxton.
In mid-January, Yeatman also submitted a business application for registration for a new company simply called “Eternal Hills,” which lists the place of business as the actual address of the cemetery on Highway 39. Additionally on Wednesday, Yeatman submitted another application for a business called “Eternal Hills Memorial Park,” also listed at the same address.
Shelly Ayers, a community member who helps to run the Klamath Falls Eternal Hills Group on Facebook, said people in the 900-plus member group are “excited about the owner and (are) ready to help clean up.”
Volunteers have regularly helped clean the cemetery, where they can, since it closed in 2017. Ayers added that they’ve continued to clean “here and there” but plenty of damage has been done and some urns have been taken or damaged.
Like seemingly all other things in Klamath County, water issues will prove to be a challenge when it comes to rehabilitating the cemetery, DeGroot said.
The property is primarily served by irrigated water. Last year’s zero water allocation from Upper Klamath Lake did the cemetery no favors. With this year’s hydrology already looking grim, DeGroot said they could potentially rely on wells to keep vegetation alive at the site.
The community can expect to hear more from the cemetery’s new owners in the future, once the sale has been formally finalized, DeGroot said.
Additionally, in mid-November, the former owner Gordon filed an adversarial suit against Amborn and the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, alleging in part that that state board had deliberately moved to derail an attempt by Gordon and his trust to sell the property to Stukel Memorial Services, a company started by Klamath Falls native Travis Sandusky. In follow-up court filings, Amborn and OMCB denied allegations made in the suit. The next hearing is March 9.
DeGroot said he didn’t believe the adversarial suit would have much impact on future plans to rehab the cemetery.