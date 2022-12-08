ROGUE VALLEY — The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team joint inter-agency task force arrested five separate suspects Wednesday, Dec. 7 on 38 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse felony charges.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force along with Grants Pass Police Department assisted with serving the arrest warrants throughout Jackson and Josephine counties. Although the cases are not connected, investigations uncovered more than 200 images of child exploitation among the five suspects. Felony charges include 34 first-degree, and four second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.


