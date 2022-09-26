Calling all readers in third through eighth grades: The downtown Klamath County Library is recruiting for its Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) season.
Participants in two age groups — third through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade — will read at least one of their bracket’s Battle of the Books titles and prepare to battle in trivia games about the books. Battle of the Books meetings combine the fun of a book club and the competitive energy of trivia games. The two teams will meet monthly at 4 p.m., starting in October:
Each meeting for the first half of our season (October through January) will discuss four Battle of the Books titles each. Team members are not expected to know everything about all the books — Battle of the Books trivia competitions are team events where players collaborate on the correct answer. (Read as many as you like, but we encourage choosing at least one or two titles to read more than once, so you can pay attention to all the details.)
The second half of the season (February through April) features trivia battles against your fellow readers, and optional practice meetings to keep the books’ details fresh in your memory. (Team members must attend at least two meetings from the first half in order to participate in the battle half.)
Registration is required, and registration will close Nov. 1 — don’t miss out. Register at klamathlibrary.org/obob or in person at the library. If you do not receive a confirmation email that you’re on the team within one week of registering, contact Battle of the Books organizer Katie Hart at khart@klamathlibrary.org.