Calling all readers in third through eighth grades: The downtown Klamath County Library is recruiting for its Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) season.

Participants in two age groups — third through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade — will read at least one of their bracket’s Battle of the Books titles and prepare to battle in trivia games about the books. Battle of the Books meetings combine the fun of a book club and the competitive energy of trivia games. The two teams will meet monthly at 4 p.m., starting in October:

