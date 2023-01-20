While studying abroad in Costa Rica, Jeremy Neipp signed up for a birding class.
“I've always been interested in birds,” he says.
It changed his life, including his focus in photography. As Neipp explains, his casual interest was ignited to a sense of fascination when the class’s instructor provided insights on things such as the names of the various birds — “He knew them all” — along with perceptive insights into their behavior, favored habitats, preferred foods and migration patterns.
“I got into birding through that experience.”
That experience helped Neipp, 26, refocus his photography interests. In his late teens growing up in Visalia, a town near Fresno in California’s San Joaquin Valley, he began photographing and filming a range of topics, including weddings and events along with commercials on such diverse topics as orange drinks and hunting knives.
Throughout the years he’s generated an ever-expanding following through Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Through his various platforms he says he's generated interest from more than 100,000 people.
“People are following along with me on my adventures,” Neipp says.
Spurred on by the class in Costa Rich, his videography “naturally transformed into wildlife.” It’s also led to teaching online and in-person classes, such as sessions on creative shorebird photography, bird photography in the fog, and photography wearing camo gear.
Neipp won’t be teaching those classes, but at the upcoming Winter Wings Festival, set for Feb. 17 to 20 at Oregon Institute of Technology’s College Union, he’ll be one of the long weekend’s busiest presenters with five field and classroom programs.
On Friday, Feb. 17, he’ll offer a class in “Wildlife Photography Camera Basics” from 7 a.m. to noon at the Favell Museum. The following day, Saturday, Feb. 18, Neipp will lead a "Planning and Composition” field trip from 7 a.m. to noon. Later that day, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., he’ll host a “Hands-on Photography Editing” class at OIT’s Owens Hall. He’ll be working again Sunday, Feb. 19, with two more classes — “Mastering Auto and Manuel Focus in the Field,” a field trip from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. a second “Planning and Composition” class at the Favell and in the field.
“I’m hoping to get at least some time out by myself,” he says, noting his only previous Klamath Basin visits were a quick lunch stop while driving through Klamath Falls and another slightly longer visit that included a trip to Crater Lake National Park.
“I’m excited to get to spend four days teaching,” Neipp said, noting he’s especially eager to be making a winter visit when waterfowl and raptors, including bald eagles, are plentiful.
For Neipp, being in the field and in the classroom are fulfilling.
“I really enjoy teaching and sharing with others,” he explains of the classroom session. “I love being able to share my knowledge with other people.”
Noting he regards himself as obsessive, Neipp says that influences his photography and an unquenchable desire to improve.
“What I love about photography is it’s never complete. I take that shot and I’m always seeing things I can do better the next time. I think that obsession makes me want to do better, to get an even better shot.”
Likewise, he more than enjoys his working environment.
“You’re out in nature. You get to witness the world in real time and do your best with what you’re given that day,” Neipp says. “You’re given what you’re given and it’s up to you to make the most of it.”