The sentencing for Jeremy Christian was scheduled for March 27, but with the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, it has been indefinitely postponed.
Christian was convicted last month of killing two men and attempting to kill another on a Portland MAX train in 2017.
He was also convicted on other charges including assault, intimidation and menacing.
The Multnomah County Circuit Court said there is no way to accommodate social distancing in the courtroom for Christian’s sentencing and that there is not yet a rescheduled date for the hearing.
Christian could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. At minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.