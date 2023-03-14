K9 Ruger smaller

Jackson County Sherriff's Office K9 Ruger shows off his new bullet- and stab-protective vest, made by Vested Interest in K9, Inc., and sponsored by the Perry Family of Cumming, Ga.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ruger has received a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Ruger’s vest was sponsored by The Peery Family of Cumming, Ga., and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Peery Family.”

