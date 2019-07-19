After a year and a half of fundraising and close calls, the Integral Youth Services Youth Center has announced that its doors will be closing for good at the end of summer.
The center provides a free place for children to play and learn after school.
“IYS has always strived to serve the youth in our community; filling the needs that are not being met,” said Executive Director Larry Zeilstra in a press release Thursday.
“Our policy has always been to refrain from duplicating services provided by other agencies within the community,” he said.
The press release states that when the 20th Century grant was awarded to the Klamath Falls City Schools district five years ago, after-school programs were offered for free at city schools. The attendance at IYS’ after school program declined as a result.
Outreach Director Craig Schuhmann said before the district’s after school programs were made free, the IYS Youth Center would see between 70 and 100 kids every day, but now only about 30 attend.
He said he hopes those 30 kids will be able to go to the city schools programs, but he knows many of them will miss the program at the youth center.
“It’s been a huge part of that community since 2002, It’s been a fixture,” he said.
Last year, the center was able to raise the $120,000 needed to remain open thanks to community support and a fundraiser from Ross Dress For Less.
In January of this year, the youth center was hopeful to reach the fundraising goal, but it was not met.
Schuhmann said he is glad the city schools are able to offer after school programs for free, and IYS is working hard to find a new program that will be beneficial and sustainable for the community to put in the building.
The building is located in the Mills Addition neighborhood at East Main Street and Orchard Avenue, and is owned by IYS.