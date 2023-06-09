Let's do lunch

Mills-Kiwanis park was packed with people seeking free lunch in June 2019.

 Herald & News file photo

Integral Youth Services (IYS) will be starting up the Summer Lunch program Monday, June 19, and it will end Friday, Aug. 25.

According to a press release, the program aims to ensure that no child goes hungry and provides free meals to youth ages 18 and younger.

