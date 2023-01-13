Integral Youth Services has launched two free afterschool clubs for youths in middle and high school.
The first pilot session is beginning to wrap up now, and session two will begin Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The IYS afterschool clubs run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays for seven weeks per session. Transportation and services are available for youth who need help getting to the club, and multiple club options are available:
• Culinary Club: The Culinary Club is designed to teach students the skills necessary to become a novice chef. Students will cook and bake meals for the youth housing programs, and learn their way around a kitchen. The Culinary Club meets downtown at 1011 Main St.
• Conservation Club: The Conservation Club gets students actively engaging with the IYS Work2Learn program during the school year. Youth will get to learn workforce etiquette that can be a lead into future jobs in conservation. In this program, students will get to explore the great outdoors, learn to use tools and build job skills not taught in a normal brick and mortar classroom. The Conservation Club meets at 601 E. Main St.
These clubs have no cost to join and participate. To get registered for a class, go to integralyouthservices.org or call 541-882-2053.