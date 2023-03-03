The Klamath Tribes Youth Council is bringing awareness to the community that alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and all illicit substances in the hands of minors will not be tolerated.

A recent Oregon Student Health Survey indicated that 3.3% of sixth-graders, 5.2% of eighth-graders and 12.7% of high school juniors in Klamath County had at least one alcoholic drink in the past 30 days. Of those students who had a drink, 33.3% of eighth-graders and 47.2% of high school juniors who drank alcohol said they received the alcohol with the permission of their parent(s) or guardian(s).

