The Klamath Tribes Youth Council is bringing awareness to the community that alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and all illicit substances in the hands of minors will not be tolerated.
A recent Oregon Student Health Survey indicated that 3.3% of sixth-graders, 5.2% of eighth-graders and 12.7% of high school juniors in Klamath County had at least one alcoholic drink in the past 30 days. Of those students who had a drink, 33.3% of eighth-graders and 47.2% of high school juniors who drank alcohol said they received the alcohol with the permission of their parent(s) or guardian(s).
For nearly 10 years, Chiloquin First partners have sponsored the Think Twice Alcohol awareness campaign. Sickened by the rising statistics and witnessing first hand the damages caused by underage drinking, the youth in Chiloquin suggested to Chiloquin First partners that they incorporate Sticker Shock into the campaign.
Following a similar program used in Virginia, Sticker Shock has participants place stickers on alcohol products that warn about the legal consequences for providing alcohol to underage youth.
“We are the future of the community and want our adult leaders to help us support each other,” said Mia Hutchitson, a Klamath Tribal Youth Council Member and student at Mazama High School, during a briefing held Thursday, March 2 to kick-off the campaign.
“Youth oriented ownership of substance use issues is powerful,” said Klamath County Public Health Information Coordinator Valeree Lane. “When we look at the stats, it’s very troubling to think what we see statewide, as far as overdose deaths, and know that a wave is coming.”
Klamath County in 2022 saw more than 25 opioid overdoses and averages two alcohol-related deaths per month. Klamath County also ties the state average of 21% of adults who reported excessive drinking.
“I want all these youth to know that community leaders and partners say ‘this is important’,” Lane said. “To say ‘we as a community believe that protecting them from substances, helping them, talking to them about what is important to them is our priority’. They [youth] are a thing we can’t take for granted.”
The Sticker Shock initiative has seen push back from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) which has defined youth touching alcohol containers, at all, to be a violation of law. This year, adult mentors within the Chiloquin First partnership will be placing the stickers.
Campaign organizers wish to use this first year to also expand awareness about all underage substance use.
Mandy Roberson, Klamath Tribal Health Prevention Program coordinator and a mother, shared a story during Thursday’s briefing: Two weeks ago, she said, she attended a local event during which she caught a kid vaping. Roberson said she ended up taking away the vaping device after the youth’s continued use of the product and discovered it to not be tobacco, but marijuana.
“I was so in shock,” Roberson said.
According to an Oregon Healthy Teens Survey, 12% of middle school students admitted to using some form of vape while 23% of high-schoolers also admitting to the use.
“There’s a massive misconception on vaping,” said Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services Prevention Coordinator Lupe Minthorn. “Vaping is not a healthy substitute for smoking cigarettes. In some instances it’s actually worse due to heavy metals that get embedded inside lung tissue.”
The Klamath Tribes Youth Council and its partners have meetings planned with the Bonanza City Council on Monday, March 6 and the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 14 to reach beyond just the city of Chiloquin.
Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall, in attendance at Thursday’s briefing, said, “The power here is that these youth are sending a clear-cut message, and our community will be stronger for it.”
The Klamath Tribes Youth Council currently has 13 members spread between Chiloquin, Mazama, Bonanza and Henley high schools as well as the Klamath Learning Center.
Lance Stone, a Chiloquin senior and member of the youth council, said the Klamath County youth deserve a great future and asked that adults be the influence teens and children need.
Finally, the briefing offered up a warning to all: Buying alcohol for a minor is a Class A misdemeanor with a penalty of up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail.