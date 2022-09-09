Natural disasters, disease outbreaks and emergencies can have widespread and even long-lasting impacts on supplies, services and the public health and health care systems. September is national Emergency Preparedness Month and Klamath County Public Health officials are encouraging local residents to explore ways to be prepared as individuals and as a community.
The national theme is #MeetPeopleWhereTheyAre. In the context of public health emergency preparedness and response, “meeting people where they are” means creating opportunities for everyone to prepare and respond to emergencies to their full potential.
It also means acknowledging that preparedness recommendations and protective actions, such as evacuation, have limitations. For example, the recommendation to “set aside enough food, water, supplies, and personal needs to last at least 72 hours” may not consider the effect of poverty on a person’s access to food beyond daily use.
Here are some ways community members may have difficulty being prepared:
• People with lower or fixed incomes may find it difficult to build an emergency fund.
• People who do not have a reliable personal vehicle or access to public transportation may find it difficult to evacuate.
• People who live in low-income, minority, and rural communities may be at greater risk for health impacts from power outages and planned blackouts.
• People experiencing social isolation may find it difficult to build a personal support network.
Don’t wait for an emergency to happen to prepare. Evaluate your own preparedness and ask how you might help others.
Use the time before and between events to gather essential supplies, learn self-help skills, and build the self-confidence you need to respond quickly and constructively in a crisis. When services and supplies are limited, it is important to have the personal needs, prescriptions, paperwork, power sources, and practical skills you need to respond.