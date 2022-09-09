Natural disasters, disease outbreaks and emergencies can have widespread and even long-lasting impacts on supplies, services and the public health and health care systems. September is national Emergency Preparedness Month and Klamath County Public Health officials are encouraging local residents to explore ways to be prepared as individuals and as a community.

The national theme is #MeetPeopleWhereTheyAre. In the context of public health emergency preparedness and response, “meeting people where they are” means creating opportunities for everyone to prepare and respond to emergencies to their full potential.

