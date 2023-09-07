Cassandra Hernandez grooms Luigi, a sheep, in final preparations for showing at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair this weekend. Hernandez is a senior at Tulelake High School and a member of Tulelake FFA, and is in her second year of showing. She and her four siblings will all show sheep at the fair this year. Luigi is her brother Omar’s project, and the siblings all help each other to make sure they are ready for competition.
Addison VanZant checks on her poultry show entries one more time for the night in preparation for opening day of theTulelake-Butte Valley Fair. VanZant is a sixth-grader at Tulelake Elementary School, and is an independent shower.
Lupita Tinoco takes her swine, Petunia, for one final exercise before showing at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair. Lupita is a ninth-grader at Tulelake High School, and is a member of the Winema 4H group.
Isaac Reyes cleans Porky's, his swine show entry, pen in final preparation for the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair. Issac is a seventh-grader at Tulelake Jr.-Sr. High School, and is in his fourth year of showing.
