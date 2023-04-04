An Oregon investment broker who was convicted of tax evasion and used the proceeds to buy a $4.5 million mansion, $1.3 million beach house, 1938 Rolls Royce Phantom and Bentley luxury car has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon said Monday, April 3 that James W. Millegan, aka JW Millegan, 65, of McMinnville, was sentenced to 51 months in prison and three years’ federal probation.
The securities broker — who owned J.W. Millegan, Inc. — also was ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution to the IRS and more than $1.4 million to 12 former clients, according to the federal prosecutors’ office.
“Millegan was described as a prolific spender by personal assistants hired to pay his bills. He used the proceeds of his tax evasion to fund an extravagant lifestyle that included a $4.5 million home in Portland’s Dunthorpe neighborhood, a $1.3 million beach house in Gleneden Beach, Oregon, Rolls Royce and Bentley automobiles for everyday use, equestrian expenses like stabling and lessons, and an attempt to establish Wallace Bridge, a world-class equestrian competition center and resort near Sheridan, Oregon,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in an April 3 statement.
The feds said Millegan bought the Rolls Royce at a class car auction and spent $800,000 restoring the Phantom III (including shipping it to a restoration specialist in Britain) and showing it off at classic car shows.
“Tax evasion is a crime of greed that trivializes the duty all Americans share to pay their taxes. We take these crimes seriously and will continue working with our partners at the IRS to hold criminal tax evaders accountable,” said Ethan Knight, chief of the economic crimes unit for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Millegan closed his Oregon investment firm in 2016 after “Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration panel determined he had churned the investment accounts of several clients and fined him $450,000. Millegan filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy almost immediately,” according to prosecutors.
The Oregon broker was convicted by a federal jury in 2022 on a tax charge for evading IRS payments from 2009 to 2016. Prosecutors and the IRS said Millegan tax avoidance included “transferring $1.4 million to the bank account of his deceased mother’s trust, which he used to pay his personal expenses.”