An Oregon investment broker who was convicted of tax evasion and used the proceeds to buy a $4.5 million mansion, $1.3 million beach house, 1938 Rolls Royce Phantom and Bentley luxury car has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon said Monday, April 3 that James W. Millegan, aka JW Millegan, 65, of McMinnville, was sentenced to 51 months in prison and three years’ federal probation.

