Apartment Fire

The May apartment building, in the Goose Hollow area of Portland, was consumed in a four-alarm blaze Tuesday, May 16.

 Kristian Foden-Vencil/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Crews are working to assess the structural integrity of a 42-unit apartment complex that burned in downtown Portland Tuesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Rick Graves said the third and fourth stories of The May apartments were gutted.

