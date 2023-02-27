Dana Hittle

Dana Hittle, Oregon Health Authority Medicaid director.

 Oregon Health Authority

Dana Hittle has secured a role in Gov. Tina Kotek’s administration as the permanent Medicaid director at the Oregon Health Authority.

Hittle has been the interim Medicaid director for the last two years, leading a system — also called the Oregon Health Plan — that provides free health care coverage to nearly 1.5 million low-income Oregonians, or about one in three residents.

Tags