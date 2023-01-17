A shipping container that will be used by Vioweiss Co. to build a home is shown alongside a sustainable garden that is run on grey water: domestic wastewater generated in households or office buildings from streams without fecal contamination.
When local entrepreneur and innovator Brian Weissmeyer saw the old baseball field in Mills Addition, he saw not just a vacant lot, but an opportunity for housing.
Weissmeyer, owner and CEO of Vioweiss Co., envisions the unused three acres as the site of a new, middle-class housing development project.
During the pandemic, the mounting need for additional housing grew rapidly, leaving Oregon 111,000 units short, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting and numerous national reports.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Weissmeyer will be presenting his proposal to the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners, hoping to convince the board to award Vioweiss a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding made available for projects of this type.
The housing development start-up project would consist of four homes and a development center to house the 3D printers used in creating much of the necessary materials for constructing the units.
In total, the start-up would cost around $350,000, Weissmeyer said.
Earlier this year, Weissmeyer received a portion of the funds when the company was awarded funding by the Missing Middle Housing Fund (MMHF).
Weissmeyer received $10,000 after entering the MMHF “Workforce Housing Innovation” competition, which sought innovative solutions to Oregon’s dire need for additional housing. The winners of the competition were selected based on their concepts’ sustainability, cost-effectiveness and time-sensitivity.
MMHF Co-Founder and CEO Nathan Wildfire also will be involved in the presentation for the commissioners.
The space in Mills, however, would work for 70 Vioweiss homes. Constructed from used 20- and 40-foot-long shipping containers, the units are entirely off the grid, relying solely on solar energy.
Every unit is heated by a high-efficiency wood stove and utilizes grey water — domestic wastewater generated in households or office buildings from streams without fecal contamination — to grow produce and “living walls” which help insulate the homes.
Finished units would cost an estimated $48,000, substantially lower than Oregon’s median price of more than $400,000 for a single-family home.
Though the homes are small, they can be expanded by adding up to two additional “floors” on top of the original unit.