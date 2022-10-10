This Monday marked the 30th celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day in America.
In honor of Indigenous culture, heritage, ancestry and community, the Klamath Tribes and various other Tribal organizations have put together multiple cultural events set to take place during the remaining months of 2022.
Modoc Ancestral Run
The annual Modoc Ancestral Run is a two-day relay which is set to begin Friday, Oct. 14. Runners will take on segments of the 94-mile trek across Modoc lands, a portion of which is entirely new to the expedition.
Taylor Tupper, communications and information specialist with Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services (KTHFS), said the run is a spiritual experience.
“We’re coming back there, putting our feet back on this place — saying prayers, bringing good energy and good spirit; letting the Ancestors know that we’re still here.”
The run is a remembrance of the 153 Modoc peoples who were forcefully removed from their homeland in 1873 following the Modoc War. Organizers of the Modoc Ancestral Run said these ancestors were made to travel more than 2,000 miles via railroad cars to the Quapaw Agency, a reservation in what is now Oklahoma.
After 40 years, they were allowed to return to the Klamath Reservation if they so chose to. Tupper said one of her grandfathers was one who returned at the age of 5 and was reinstated as a member of the Modoc Tribe in this area.
The evening prior to the event — Thursday, Oct. 13 — runners will gather in Fort Klamath, 43300 Highway 62, in the afternoon, to set up camp and prepare for the road ahead. A meal will be shared in the evening before runners and supporters turn in for the night, camping out under the stars.
Runners will begin day-one of the journey at 7 a.m. the following day, passing the run staff along the relay.
Event organizers said the team will stop once they reach Modoc Point to drive some runners and staff across the lake to Moore Park. From there, the group will head toward Indian Tom Lake, at which point it is recommended the group switch to 4x4s to scale the rough terrain.
Twenty-seven miles later, everyone will rejoin at a campsite on Modoc land, and share in a dinner which has been provided by the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma.
Day-two will take runners and supporters through lands that have not yet been run, leading them by Medicine Lake which marks the completion of the run.
Tupper said the Modoc Ancestral Run is open to everyone to participate.
“If it’s on your heart to do, you just go and do it,” Tupper said.
For more information or to get involved, contact event organizer Monica Super at 541-892-2577 or visit the official Modoc Ancestral Run Facebook page.
Virtual Ancestral Walk
In addition to the miles that will be traversed locally, there is also a virtual walk event.
Organizers explained in a listing on the official Modoc Nation Facebook group that it is hoped that participants in the virtual walk will collectively reach the same 2,000 miles that their Ancestors had to endure when they were exiled and transported on those eastbound trains in 1873.
The virtual event doubles as a fundraiser for the Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee, Oklahoma. A $10 donation is recommended.
The first 100 registrants will receive a free T-shirt.
To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/222684181342151.
To log the miles you contribute, visit the official Facebook page for Modoc: Honoring our Ancestors Virtual Walk Event and send a message to the admins.
Tribal Women’s Health Retreat
Every year, the Klamath Tribes, KTHFS and Tribal Tobacco Prevention Program (TTPP) host multiple Health Retreat events for members of the Tribes.
The next retreat will be the annual Tribal Women’s Health Retreat, which is set to take place Friday, Oct. 14 at the goos oLgi gowa Community Center, 35601 Choke Cherry Way, in Chiloquin.
The event offers a place for all Tribal women to congregate, socialize and become familiar with resources that are available to help them if needed.
Registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. with the event immediately afterwards from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Spaces are limited, so reserve a spot by calling Alethia Brown-David at 541-882-1487, ext. 604.
Tribal Elders Health Retreat
The Elders Health Retreat has been an annual event for more than a decade.
"It’s a day to honor the Elders that are here," Tupper said.
The gathering is the culmination of efforts made by multiple Tribal organizations, including the Public Health Department, social services, community services, the Elders’ program and cultural and heritage services.
The event will also take place at the goos oLgi gowa Community Center, beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12, with the event following until 2 p.m.
The Klamath Tribes often provides food and gifts to the Elders, sometimes in the form of a raffle.
Positive Indian (Native) Parenting
The Klamath Tribes are offering a six-week, eight-session course for Native families on parenting and how to integrate traditional childrearing practices with modern parenting skills.
The sessions will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. between Nov. 7 and Dec. 12, at Tayas Yawks, 326 Onyx Ave, Klamath Falls.
RSVP is suggested but not required.
For more information, contact Madeline Hutchinson at 541-891-0754, madeline.hutchinson@klamathtribes.com.
Celebration of Klamath Tribes Land Recovery
At 11 a.m. Oct. 29, at the Rocky Ford Tribal Property, the Klamath Tribes will be hosting a gathering to celebrate the restorative recovery of Tribal lands.
Topics of discussion will include the restoration of rivers, forest management strategies and overviewing of Tribally owned lands.
For those in need of transportation assistance, arrive at Tribal Administration in Chiloquin at 9:45 a.m. on the day of the event.
Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by Oct. 17. Contact Tribal Council Administrative Assistant, Jennifer Vigil, at 541-783-2219, ext. 172.
Indigenous Way
Indigenous Way is a set of classes for both Tribal youth and adults which teaches the methods of traditional Tribal practices.
This year’s course will teach attendees how to make traditional beaded moccasins.
The course is offered in both Chiloquin and Klamath Falls. Each Tuesday, between Oct. 4 and Nov. 22, classes will be offered in Chiloquin at 204 Pioneer S. In Klamath, the classes will take place at YFGC, 633 Main Street, on Thursdays, between the dates of Oct. 6 and Nov. 17. Both courses begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. each week.
To register, call YFGC’s front desk at 541-884-1841.
Trunk or Treat
In spirit of the season, Klamath Tribal Health Public Health Department is hosting the annual Trunk or Treat to give all youth a safe place to do their Halloween trick-or-treating.
Trunk or Treat will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ne’tu Shpo’tu Shiwina — Klamath Tribes Fitness Center — located at 320 Chiloquin Blvd.
For more information, contact Tahnie Clark at 541-882-1487, ext. 603.