MADRAS, Ore. — The suspect in a wild police chase through Madras last week that started at the Jefferson County Fair attempted to use a stolen rifle to shoot eight people during the incident, including Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock and one of his deputies, according to a new grand jury indictment.

Rafael Gomez, 29, appeared at his second arraignment hearing Thursday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, this time pleading not guilty to charges that could send him to prison for more than two decades.

