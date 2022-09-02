The majority of SNAP benefits recipients in Oregon will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in September. Approximately 433,000 SNAP households are estimated to receive an additional $69 million in extra food benefits during this month.
These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
Since March of 2020, the federal government has approved these emergency allotments every month to help support SNAP recipients during the pandemic. Once the public health crisis ends, however, the extra funding will no longer be provided to SNAP beneficiaries.
Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for September, Oregon will also be able to issue them in October.
“We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” Interim Director of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Self-Sufficiency Programs, Jana McLellan, said. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”
SNAP households will receive their added benefits on one of three scheduled dates: Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4.
SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.