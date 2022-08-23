Psilocybin

Jason Lampman, a farmer outside McMinnville, tends to his hemp crops on his one-acre plot. He’s hoping to grow psilocybin once permits become available next year.

 Joni Auden Land/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops.

But for Lampman, a father of three who moved to McMinnville five years ago to farm, having such a small plot makes it difficult to turn a profit. It’s why he also grows more lucrative crops like hemp and cannabis, and why he now has his eye on a new crop: psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.

