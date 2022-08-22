homeless deaths

Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, listens to a question on Feb. 16, 2022, as Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, reads in the background.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Recently released data on homeless Oregonians who died this year shows a need for more detailed reporting and more resources, the state senator who requested the data told the Capital Chronicle.

A 2021 law crafted by Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, requires the state to keep records on people who died without a fixed address, listing their address as “domicile unknown” on death records. An initial report released by the Oregon Health Authority last month showed that 207 people without homes died in Oregon between January and June.

