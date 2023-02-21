John Vradenburg MUG SHOT

John Vradenburg

 winterwingsfest.org

Recognizing the importance of Klamath Basin wetlands and increasing cooperation between water users was stressed by John Vradenburg during his talk, “Wetlands: The Key to a Wetter Future,” at this past weekend’s Winter Wings Festival.

“The Klamath Basin is in tough times, but in tough times there’s opportunity,” said Vradenburg, the supervisory biologist for the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex, during his talk at the Oregon Tech College Union auditorium. “The Klamath Basin is at an ecological tipping point.”

Tags