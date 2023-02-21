Recognizing the importance of Klamath Basin wetlands and increasing cooperation between water users was stressed by John Vradenburg during his talk, “Wetlands: The Key to a Wetter Future,” at this past weekend’s Winter Wings Festival.
“The Klamath Basin is in tough times, but in tough times there’s opportunity,” said Vradenburg, the supervisory biologist for the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex, during his talk at the Oregon Tech College Union auditorium. “The Klamath Basin is at an ecological tipping point.”
According to Vradenburg, the long-term drought, along with often conflicting water management policies, decline in fish and wildlife populations and increased ground water use, have “placed the Klamath Basin at the greatest risk of being lost forever unless stakeholders come together with a collective vision for restoration.”
Calling the various challenges “big and daunting,” he termed the loss of wetlands as crucial, saying that more than half of the Basin’s historic wetlands have been lost. “Stakeholders need to accept the Klamath Basin was a wetland ecosystem. The struggles we are experiencing are linked to their absence and the recovery of the system is dependent on their restoration.”
Admitting he is biased because he is a biologist who has worked from the refuge complex’s Tulelake office since 2015, Vradenburg emphasized his belief that groups with competing needs must work together. “We need to focus on issues … not focus on individual needs.”
Wetlands, he insisted, are fundamental because they benefit water quality, water supply, and provide habitat for fish and other wildlife while also benefiting recreation and tourism.
He termed the Klamath Basin watershed “globally unique … There is no place like it on earth,” because the wetlands are in the upper basin.
Vradenburg noted current water policy through the Bureau of Reclamation, which faces multiple demands for water, gives the highest priority to endangered suckers and salmon ahead of irrigators and wildlife refuges. Historically, he explained, beginning in about 1905 water management decisions were designed for agricultural use. The former very large Tule Lake was drained to create homesteads, many of them provided to World War I and WWII veterans.
“It was a very wet place,” he said of century-ago wetlands.
He also noted that many farmers now grow alfalfa and other crops that require more water. Water use and other practices by irrigators, Vradenburg said, “don’t necessarily dovetail with (government) agencies.” And, because of what he termed a “paradigm shift” in water allotment policy, in recent years, including this year, water users are receiving severely reduced or no allocations. As a result, many are tapping underground reserves by using well water.
He also questioned fish-focused water policies, saying they are not beneficial for larger ecosystems.
Vradenburg said the increased demand for water, along with periodic droughts, which he termed as “not uncommon,” and state and federal management policies has resulted in the loss of critical semi-permanent wetlands from 140,000 acres to 40,000 acres. While noting that climate change is a factor in reduced water supply, he insisted “It can’t be the excuse.”
In repeatedly urging stakeholders to work together, he admitted the challenges “are big and they’re daunting.”
Vradenburg offered some hope for optimism, saying, “Wetlands, ecosystem services of wetlands, and wetland dependent fish and wildlife need to be included in policy and planning rather than an afterthought. Solutions that can incorporate as many stakeholders as possible have the best chance to persist.”