Another program in the ongoing commemoration of the 150 years ago Modoc War is planned for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Merrill Historical and Modoc War Museum in Merrill.

Images from the Modoc War of 1872-73 will be discussed in the free presentation, “Imagery of War: Artists, Photographers, and the Modoc War.” The event is sponsored by the Merrill Museum in partnership with Lava Beds National Monument and the Klamath County Museum.

