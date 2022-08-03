A property in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road in O’Brien, Ore., that was raided by the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team with an illegal marijuana search warrant Tuesday, Aug. 2 was cited for unpermitted electrical installations such as the one shown here.
More than 1,000 illegal marijuana plants were found growing in unpermitted structures such as these greenhouses when the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team raided an O’Brien, Ore., property Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Marijuana-processing equipment and chemicals were found in O’Brien, Ore., during an Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcment team raid Tuesday, Aug. 2
More than 1,000 illegal marijuana plants as well as processed marijuana were seized Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Josephine County.
According to the Oregon State Police, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served an illegal marijuana warrant in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road in O’Brien, which is located in Josephine County.
An OSP news release states that 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market were located, seized and destroyed. A semi-automatic firearm also was seized while one adult male was detained, identified and interviewed.
Additionally, the OSP release states, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses) and unpermitted electrical installations (significant fire hazard). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture.
In the release, OSP said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.