Greater Idaho

One of the proposed “Greater Idaho” maps, which calls for several Eastern Oregon counties to secede and join Idaho.

 Courtesy of greateridaho.org

With a wink and a smirk the Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday, Feb. 15 passed a nonbinding memorial calling for formal talks between the Idaho and Oregon legislatures to discuss moving some rural Oregon counties out of their state and into Idaho.

The proposal is rooted in the so-called Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to include about 11 counties, or 63% of Oregon’s landmass, within Idaho’s borders because proponents of the plan think eastern Oregon is more politically and culturally aligned with Idaho than Oregon’s larger progressive cities in the western part of the state.

Oregon Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, also wants Idaho’s western border moved to include eastern Oregon. This session he filed a legislative proposal that calls for discussions to begin. It notes the areas have similar voting patterns and says eastern Oregonians see the urban centers where policy is made as a threat. “Voters of 11 counties of eastern Oregon have approved ballot measures regarding making eastern Oregon a part of Idaho, and Wallowa County will vote on this in May 2023,” states Senate Joint Memorial 2. The proposal has been referred the the Oregon rules committee where its likely to stay.