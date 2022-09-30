Mike Wallenfels

Klamath IDEA recently announced the season-opener for this year’s IDEA Talks, highlighting the journey of taking a business concept from Main Street to mainstream, will be entrepreneur, business leader and national outdoor industry advocate Mike Wallenfels who will share his story and experiences at the Oregon Main Street Conference on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The IDEA Talk will coincide with the Oregon Main Street Conference, which is being hosted locally by the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, one of Klamath IDEA’s partners. IDEA Talk attendees will be both local entrepreneurs but also conferencegoers who are active in revitalizing their own Main Streets.

