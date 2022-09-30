Klamath IDEA recently announced the season-opener for this year’s IDEA Talks, highlighting the journey of taking a business concept from Main Street to mainstream, will be entrepreneur, business leader and national outdoor industry advocate Mike Wallenfels who will share his story and experiences at the Oregon Main Street Conference on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The IDEA Talk will coincide with the Oregon Main Street Conference, which is being hosted locally by the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, one of Klamath IDEA’s partners. IDEA Talk attendees will be both local entrepreneurs but also conferencegoers who are active in revitalizing their own Main Streets.
Wallenfels first worked in outdoor retail while attending San Diego State University. That retail experience grew into a 30-plus year career in the Outdoor Industry. Wallenfels co-founded Mountain Hardwear, which was eventually purchased by Columbia Sportswear. He served for 10 years on the Board of Directors of the Outdoor Industry Association, advocating for business and recreation related issues.
Wallenfels left Mountain Hardwear to work with private equity firm VMG as CEO of Timbuk2 Designs in San Francisco, Calif., until a planned successful exit from the investment partner. From there he created Outdoor Pursuits Consulting, where he advised private equity, venture funds, and companies on strategy, sales, and branding in the Outdoor, Pet, and Consumer Electronics markets. He moved to Bend in 2015 as VP of Global Sales for Hydro Flask and has served as President of the Oregon Outdoor Alliance (OOA) board of directors.
Currently Wallenfels is SVP of Global Sales for Helen of Troy’s Home & Outdoor division overseeing sales teams across Hydro Flask, OXO, and Osprey brands with teams in U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia.
“Mike’s familiarity with taking ideas from small test markets, like our Farmer’s Market, clear to a global scope is unique and I hope that folks will enjoy hearing about that process,” said Kat Rutledge, Klamath IDEA director.
The event will be held at the Ross Ragland Theater from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and a no-host bar will be available. Food and one non-alcoholic drink ticket is included in the $25 per person admission cost. OMS Conference attendees are covered by their registration fee. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. for networking and the Talk will start at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Facebook.com/KlamathIDEA or at KlamathIDEA.org on the calendar page.
The 2022 IDEA Talks season has been generously supported by the Klamath Community College Small Business Development Center, the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, the Oregon Community Foundation’s Thriving Entrepreneur’s Program, the Ford Family Foundation’s Growing Rural Oregon program, and through Oregon State Lottery Funds administered by OBDD.