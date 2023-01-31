Hunter Communications announced Monday, Jan. 30 that construction is now underway on a new 100% fiber optic broadband network that will bring its fiber to the home internet service to more than 1,100 locations in Chiloquin.
Founded in Medford in 1994, Hunter Communications provides fiber optic broadband internet, fixed wireless services, voice services and managed IT to business and residential customers throughout Oregon and Northern California.
Those products now include 2.5Gbps symmetrical download and upload speeds for Hunter’s residential service, making it the only provider in its territory to offer the fastest internet speed available and the future standard for smart homes, gaming, telehealth, entertainment, and working from home.
“Hunter’s mission is to bring fast, reliable internet service to unserved and underserved communities,” said Hunter Communications Chief Executive Officer Michael Wynschenk, who spoke remotely at the Chiloquin City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24. “We’re honored to contribute to a solid infrastructure that will help the people of Chiloquin thrive.”
The need for fast, reliable internet continues to grow among consumers nationwide, according to the latest OpenVault Broadband Insights (OBVI) report. Telehealth services, for example, have nearly doubled from 37% in 2021 to 67% in 2022, with 90% of Americans aged 70 years or older using telehealth. More than 80% of American households have 200 Mbps of higher download speeds and use at least one streaming service.
“We’re excited that Hunter Communications is bringing fiber optic internet to Chiloquin and its potential to benefit our community,” the Chiloquin City Council shared in a statement.
Network construction to approximately 800 of the 1,100 Chiloquin locations is funded through the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction in which Hunter was awarded $19.2 million to bring high speed fixed broadband service to rural homes and small businesses that lack it. The RDOF Phase I auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America and target areas lacking fixed broadband service that meets the Commission’s minimum standards with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps. Chiloquin is the first of 14 Oregon and northern California communities where Hunter will use the funding.