Medicaid Mental Health

Emergency rooms, like the one at Oregon Health & Science University, end up boarding mental health patients who have no where else to go.

 Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU

A new study shows that hundreds of thousands of low-income patients seek mental health care every year in emergency departments across the country rather than in clinics designed to treat them.

Those patients include thousands of Oregonians, the study’s lead author told the Capital Chronicle.

