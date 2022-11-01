Oil Leak

For 90 days, an oil leak went undetected by the Army Corps of Engineers at Little Goose Dam in southeastern Washington.

 Northwest Power and Conservation Council / Flickr Creative Commons

Somewhere between 300 and 600 gallons of oil has leaked into the Snake River from a turbine system at eastern Washington’s Little Goose Dam, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Oil leaks at dams are a problem environmental advocacy groups have fought in court to stop – a problem that leaders at advocacy nonprofit Columbia Riverkeeper said still needs more oversight and accountability.

“For decades, the hydroelectric dams on both the Columbia and the Snake rivers have repeatedly released oil into the river systems without any consequences and without a concrete plan and actions to catch the oil releases much earlier than what’s playing out right now on the Snake,” said Lauren Goldberg, executive director with Columbia Riverkeeper.


