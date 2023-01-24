The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners acknowledged January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month this week.

“It is essential that residents of Klamath County work together to raise awareness regarding human trafficking in our county,” Commissioner Kelley Minty said. “Traffickers use force, fraud and coercion to profit from selling members of our community. Traffickers take advantage of our access to I-5 and Highway 97. We urge all Klamath County residents to actively work toward the elimination of human trafficking by supporting victims and holding perpetrators accountable.”

Tags