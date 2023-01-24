Oregon State District Attorney John Casalino, front center, Juvenile Department Director Dan Golden, front left, and Kristin Blodgett of Klamath County Advocacy Center, front right, address the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners during the weekly business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 along with members from Klamath Tribes and law enforcement to declare January at Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Klamath County Commissioners Kelley Minty and Dave Henslee approve motions during the weekly business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Oregon State District Attorney John Casalino, front center, Juvenile Department Director Dan Golden, front left, and Kristin Blodgett of Klamath County Advocacy Center, front right, address the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners during the weekly business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 along with members from Klamath Tribes and law enforcement to declare January at Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners acknowledged January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month this week.
“It is essential that residents of Klamath County work together to raise awareness regarding human trafficking in our county,” Commissioner Kelley Minty said. “Traffickers use force, fraud and coercion to profit from selling members of our community. Traffickers take advantage of our access to I-5 and Highway 97. We urge all Klamath County residents to actively work toward the elimination of human trafficking by supporting victims and holding perpetrators accountable.”
The commissioners discussed Human Trafficking Awareness Month during their regular business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24.
During the meeting, the commissioners were joined by Oregon State District Attorney John Casalino and representatives from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, the Juvenile Department, Klamath County Advocacy Center, and members from Klamath Tribes.
“These partners are ready to act [against human trafficking],” Casalino said.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2022 there were 32 reports of human trafficking within Oregon. Of those reports, 77% were sex trafficking, 13% were labor and 10% were both.
Kristin Blodgett of Klamath County Advocacy Center broke down the center’s statistics for the commissioners:
“Within the past calendar year we have worked with 17 sex trafficking victims with four who also identified as being trafficked for labor,” she said.
Blodgett continued by saying an estimated 41% of child trafficking experiences are facilitated by a family member or caregiver and that the exploitation is often normalized and accepted.
“Our goal is to increase the identification of these cases in Klamath County so we may take the appropriate steps; whether it be prosecution, services or other forms of support,” Casalino said.
Dan Golden, the director of the Juvenile Department, provided advice to those in the community who wish to help combat human trafficking. He suggested community members reach out to law enforcement, Klamath Tribes and other agencies as the best way to help.
“Unite with us,” Golden said. “Help us to continue to help vulnerable individuals to overcome the adversity in their lives.”
Commissioner Dave Henslee stated the Board of County Commissioners can be added to the list of those who are ready and willing to fight against human trafficking.
Other business
The county commissioners turned to other business following the human trafficking discussion, first hearing from NextRequest, a software company, regarding an agreement between the company and the county. This agreement, however, was met with some backlash from members of the community.
The software will be used to assist the county in handling public records requests by providing a portal to track records requests and release the information seamlessly.
Community members Rita Vinning and Alan Headly expressed concerns about the background of NextRequest as well as the security of the service.
According to Vinning and Headly, NextRequest is based out of San Francisco and is 75 percent owned by BlackRock, a Chinese company. Vining also disclosed a security breach NextRequest suffered in May of 2022. Neither Vinning nor Headly provided a source for their alleged information.
“How secure is this website?” Headly asked.
Klamath County IT Director Jessica Chastain addressed the concerns saying, “[NextRequest software] is for public records requests. These records can be requested by any member of the public, including someone from China. The documents aren’t confidential or data breach type of information.”
When the board asked Chastain how this software would enhance the process for community members seeking records, Chastain explained that currently all records requests are received through email or written letter.
“Mail gets backlogged and some emails go straight to the junk folder,” Chastain said. “[NextRequest] is a portal that people can access. The public will be able to seamlessly request and receive their document. It will also allow [county government] to really look at what’s being requested and the volume of that request.”
Henslee asked directly, “So [county government] are only putting public access data onto the portal; there is no concern of some type of data breach that could gather other information, correct?”
“Correct,” Chastain said.
“The use will be twofold,” Minty said. “[NextRequest is a] quicker, more effective service to the public and greater transparency so [county government] can provide better services.”
NextRequest was approved for a one-year trial run of a fiscal impact of $699 from the Technology Maintenance budget.