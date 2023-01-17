Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business — Howard’s Meat Company — featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Klamath IDEA is a community initiative committed to developing a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Klamath County to strengthen existing small businesses and innovators and inspire and support the emergence of new ones. In that effort, business community-minded informative talks modeled after TED Talks are held — known as IDEA Talks — to benefit business owners and entrepreneurs.
“Less than 15% of family businesses survive to a third generation, and according to Jordan, he has a fourth generation of owners in the works now,” said Kat Rutledge, Klamath IDEA director. “What Howard’s has done is special and we hope that sharing their story will inspire others.”
Howard’s Meat Center was founded in 1964 by Richard “Dick” Howard and his wife, Marie. They operated the business until 1996, after which time a second generation, Mike and Cheryl Howard, took the helm. They owned and operated it until 2021, when Jordan and his wife, Cara, took over operations. Both Mike and Jordan went away to complete their education and returned to Klamath Falls to carry on the family business. Jordan has expanded the brand family with Pop Howard’s, a marinade and seasoning company, with products available on Amazon and at PopHowards.com. His newest venture, Smokin’ H BBQ, sells hot and ready-to-eat meals from the Sixth Street location.
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Brevada Brewhouse. Food and one non-alcoholic drink ticket is included in the $20 per-person admission. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking and the IDEA Talk will start at 6:15 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 40. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Facebook.com/KlamathIDEA or www.KlamathIDEA.org on the calendar page.
The 2023 IDEA Talks season is supported by the Klamath Community College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, Ford Family Foundation’s Growing Rural Oregon program, and through Oregon State Lottery Funds administered by Business Oregon.