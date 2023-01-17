Jordan Howard (small)

Jordan Howard, owner of Howard’s Meats, will be the featured speaker at the next IDEA Talk, slated for Feb. 1 at Brevada Brewhouse

 submitted

Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business — Howard’s Meat Company — featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Klamath IDEA is a community initiative committed to developing a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Klamath County to strengthen existing small businesses and innovators and inspire and support the emergence of new ones. In that effort, business community-minded informative talks modeled after TED Talks are held — known as IDEA Talks — to benefit business owners and entrepreneurs.

Tags