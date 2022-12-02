Pediatric intensive care beds in Oregon are nearly full with young patients who are struggling to breathe. That’s because there’s an unprecedented surge in RSV, a respiratory illness that primarily affects young children and infants. But while it sounds scary, most kids who get RSV won’t need hospital care. And even for those that do, there’s a variety of treatment options available.

Dr. Jill Pearson is the director of pediatrics at Salem Health. She joined OPB’s “All Things Considered” host Crystal Ligori to talk about how to keep kids with RSV symptoms safely at home. Pearson also reviewed what to look for to know when it might be time to go to the hospital.


