Abortion-states

Stanton Healthcare, headquartered in Meridian, Idaho, advertises a controversial and unregulated treatment that claims, without credible data, to reverse the effects of medication abortion. 

 Courtesy of Brandi Swindell

A fast-food restaurant was the last place she expected to have an abortion.

A month had gone by since the 26-year-old had found out she was about seven weeks pregnant. She’d gone to her closest Planned Parenthood, near Boise, Idaho, last August – the same week that abortion became a criminal act in her state. The woman, who asked not to be identified to protect her privacy, told States Newsroom that Planned Parenthood staff explained she could go across the border into Oregon for a legal telehealth medication abortion.