Oregon Rep. Charlie Conrad

Rep. Charlie Conrad, R-Dexter, voted for a bill intended to guarantee access to abortion and gender-affirming care after doing more research.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Everyone at the Oregon Capitol knew how an April committee vote on legislative Democrats’ sweeping measure to expand access to abortion and gender-affirming care would go.

Democrats who hold the majority in the Legislature believe voters gave them a mandate to pass House Bill 2002, which would protect medical providers from prosecution for providing reproductive health care or gender-affirming care. Republicans adamantly opposed it, focusing most of their ire on provisions in the bill allowing minors of any age to obtain abortions, contraception and other reproductive care without their parents’ knowledge and teens 15 or older to access gender-affirming care without their parents knowing.

Tags