Julie Cleave, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem.

Jared Cordon, the school superintendent in Roseburg in southern Oregon, cannot afford to pay for new heating, cooling and ventilation systems in the bulk of his district’s 12 schools, some of which are nearly 100 years old.

Despite receiving $19 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding since 2020, Cordon learned early on that the money would be spent quickly, face competing interests and come with plenty of strings attached.

