The shooting guard question for the Portland Trail Blazers remains a quandary, as it has been — one might argue — since Brandon Roy last played in Rip City in 2011.
Anfernee Simons? Shaedon Sharpe? Matisse Thybulle? A trade acquisition?
All four options will be in play for the Trail Blazers this offseason, when they desperately seek to build a contending lineup around Damian Lillard.
Decisions. Decisions. Decisions. And none of them are easy.
It’s a dilemma that could prompt the Blazers to trade a valued young talent — or two — in a move that might become painful down the line should Simons or Sharpe blossom into a star in a different uniform. The possibility also exists that both remain in Portland, leading to a complex competition at shooting guard between two different types of players who, perhaps, don’t fit perfectly alongside Lillard.
For Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, it’s a good problem to have. Sort of.
“I wish we had a multitude of talent at every position, and we had to figure out how to maximize each of those guys,” Cronin said. “So, their games are different, but at the same time they play similar positions.”
OFFSEASON DILEMMA
Lillard has never played with the ideal shooting guard. While CJ McCollum was talented and had many memorable and important moments with the Blazers, his lack of size at 6-foot-3 never paired well with the 6-2 Lillard during their six-plus seasons starting in the backcourt together. Small guard tandems simply do not contend for titles, save for the Detroit Pistons teams led by Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars.
But those teams played elite defense.
Interestingly, the Blazers now have a new version of McCollum in the 6-3 Simons and a more athletic replica of Roy in the 6-5 Sharpe.
How Cronin and coach Chauncey Billups view this situation could play a factor in what decisions they make this offseason, when the Blazers try to upgrade the roster to make a final push at winning a championship with the 32-year-old Lillard — or how the team looks should the Blazers’ superstar ask for a trade.
Billups said he wasn’t sure whether the Blazers would enter next season with both Sharpe and Simons on the roster.
“Those two guys are really, really good young players in this league, and I’m pretty sure they have a ton of value everywhere,” Billups said. “So, I don’t know the answer to that question. But we’ll see.”
Should the duo remain, only one can start. But with 96 minutes available per game at the guard spots, and Simons operating as the backup point guard, the Blazers could find ample minutes for both talented young players.
But that would leave out Thybulle, whose defensive abilities could command playing time at shooting guard, assuming the restricted free agent returns to Portland.
Billups said it’s tough to gauge how Simons and Sharpe might fit together in the rotation next season because of the uncertainty surrounding the rest of the roster.
“It’s tough to answer that because at the end of the day, it depends on what’s around them,” Billups said. “That’s the main thing. You can’t just pinpoint those two guys and say, ‘What if?’ Well, what about everybody else? That’s the most important thing. Because, both of those guys, I think, can be All-Stars in this game. And it all depends on the entire team that’s built around them, and it’s pretty much just that simple.”
SIMONS OR SHARPE?
Given Sharpe’s age and inexperience, he would seem an unlikely fit to start alongside Lillard if the Blazers’ goal is to be a contender. However, that doesn’t necessarily make Simons the better option.
Simons, 23, proved to be inconsistent — but at times spectacular — in his first year as a starter in a non-tanking situation. Simons averaged 21.1 points and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field, including 37.7% from 3-point range, in his fifth NBA season. At the same age, McCollum, who played four years at Lehigh before entering the NBA, averaged 6.8 points in 15.7 minutes per game. But by his fifth season at age 26, McCollum averaged 21.4 points and 3.4 assists, while shooting 44.3% from the field, including 39.7% from long-range.
The statistics are similar.
What’s also similar is the lack of defense both bring to the court. Simons finished the season with a 115.7 defensive rating. McCollum, in his final full season with the Blazers (2020-21), produced a 115.0 defensive rating. Simons, because of his superior athleticism, has the potential to improve as a defender by adding more strength and gaining more experience.
Regardless, the bottom line is that having two small guards start in the backcourt is not a recipe for success in the NBA.
Which leads to Sharpe.
The rookie flashed on offense last season and he showed he has the potential to do it all. Drive to the basket. Play above the rim. Score in the midrange. Make 3s. And he is fearless going to the basket and drawing contact near the rim. But will Sharpe be ready to play high-end basketball in high-leverage situations next season? Lillard would demand it.
Sharpe played 22.2 minutes per game this season — an inflated amount because he started the final few weeks when most of the regulars were on the injured list — and shot well: 47.2% from the field, including 36% from 3-point range.
Still, Billups made it clear during the season that Sharpe wasn’t ready for heavy minutes based on his inexperience.
For every high-flying dunk, there were numerous mistakes on offense and defense, according to Billups. One offseason might not erase concerns in those areas.
Sharpe does provide greater size than Simons, which offers greater defensive upside. Yet Sharpe had a 118.4 defensive rating.
Billups said during Sharpe’s strong run at the end of the season that the rookie had grown a lot. When he started the final 10 games, Sharpe averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, while shooting 46% from the field, including 37.8% from 3-point range, in 35.9 minutes per game.
The experience, Sharpe said, boosted his confidence.
“It’s helps me a lot just knowing that I could play at the high level and really help a team win,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe looked the part offensively during many blowout defeats as he played alongside guys who have little chance of being in the rotation next season. But that doesn’t make him ready to start for a team with playoff aspirations.
Sharpe will have to adjust as teams scheme to stop him and remain on top of his assignments at both ends of the court to avoid becoming a detriment.
“This will be a big summer for him,” Cronin said of Sharpe. “He needs to get out there and play and get these repetitions and experience, all of these different scenarios. With Shaedon, his learning curve has been so quick, I wouldn’t put it past him to be ready very soon.
“And ready can mean a lot of different things. But ready as far as like impacting winning. Playing legitimate defense. Making great decisions on the offensive end. Being able to carry the load to some extent. So, with him, he picks things up so quickly that I don’t know if we even can put an accurate timeline on him. If we would have tried to do that when we drafted him, we would have already been way off.”
TRADE IS LIKELY
Given that Simons is more polished and experienced than Sharpe, it seems likely that Simons would remain the starter next season, with Sharpe serving as a backup at shooting guard and small forward.
Or, maybe the Blazers would be better off starting Thybulle alongside Lillard to help bolster the backcourt defense.
The three players each have desirable traits, but almost as many flaws. If one were to splice all of them together in a lab, they would create the next Kobe Bryant. Apart, each remains flawed.
Sharpe said during his exit interview that he hopes to start next season. That would require him beating out Simons, moving to small forward or a trade involving Simons or Lillard.
To acquire a veteran star, the Blazers will likely have to deal Simons, Sharpe or their lottery pick — or some combination of the three.
Trading both players for an elite shooting guard would leave a hole at small forward. Trading both for an elite small forward would likely lead to Thybulle starting at shooting guard.
Ideally, the Blazers could get away with trading Sharpe or Simons, along with draft picks and salary-matching contracts, to land a star, and keep the other as a building block for life after Lillard.
Another option would be to trade Lillard.
Last Wednesday, Lillard told ESPN that if the Blazers don’t get him help this summer, it could be time for he and the franchise to have a conversation about his future. Such talks could lead to a mutual agreement to part ways so Lillard could land with a contender, while the Blazers could collect assets for a roster rebuild.
That would clear up the Blazers’ backcourt quandary in a hurry.
Simons would start at point guard alongside Sharpe at shooting guard. The Blazers would likely keep their lottery pick and move forward with the player they draft, Sharpe, Simons and whatever assets they receive in a Lillard trade.
Simons indicated that he wanted to remain in Portland. However, if the best move for his career is running a team next season, it would require a trade involving Simons or Lillard.
“Obviously, I feel like every basketball player has aspirations to be the man on a team,” Simons said. “But if it’s not my time right now, it’s not my time. I got to figure out what I need to do right now to help the team. Dame’s the guy. So, I got to figure out how to complement him in the best way possible and be myself as well. So, whenever that time is, I’ll be put in that position.”
Simons said he plans to spend the offseason improving his skills at both guard positions, while also preparing for anything that comes — including a move to another team.
“It’s going to be a part of my journey, it’s going to be a part of the team’s journey,” Simons said.
A major summer trade is likely. Either the Blazers will find the All-Star teammate Lillard craves, or the franchise will rebuild with a lot of exciting pieces in place.
The Blazers have some tough decisions to make. But as Cronin said, it’s better to have complicated options than no viable options at all.