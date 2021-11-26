Erika Bentsen Norris grew up loving to draw.
When the birthdays of family members rolled around, she naturally was called upon to sketch up a card. In 2016, the Klamath County native arrived for her niece’s 12th birthday party with a hand-drawn present.
Little did she know at the time, but that card would spawn a working relationship that spans an ocean and has resulted in (so far) four installments of “The Adventures of Captain Stinky and Sailor Puss.”
Back then, Bentsen Norris was no illustrator, she said, but how she became one was “bigger than coincidence in my book.”
“That morning, I had prayed, ‘Lord, use me in some way,’” said Bentsen Norris, who at that point had work published as a writer but really had spent most of her life as a rancher.
That hand-drawn card caught the eye of Jacky Friedman, another adult at this pre-teen birthday party who was on the lookout for an illustrator that could bring her father’s idea for a children’s book to life on the printed page.
After the party, Friedman reached out to Bentsen Norris and gave her the spiel: Friedman’s dad, Colin Fisher, was writing a children’s book but needed an illustrator and Fisher, who lives in New Zealand, was coming to Oregon in a few weeks where they could meet.
The power of a bedtime story
When he heard his daughter in America had potentially found an illustrator, Fisher agreed to the meeting, but he admitted feeling “a little bit sheepish about the whole thing.” Fisher, a former Royal Navy helicopter pilot now living in Nelson, New Zealand, was new to the children’s book game.
“I thought well, meeting a 70-year-old bloke with a silly little story is a bit embarrassing and going to somebody that, you know, is an illustrator,” Fisher said in a Facetime interview.
Like Bentsen Norris’ segway into illustrating, Fisher’s entrance into authorship was a little unplanned.
The characters of Captain Stinky and Sailor Puss were born on a three-week road trip around New Zealand. Unexpectedly, Fisher and his wife found out that their four-year-old grandson would be joining them on their vacation “literally on the morning we were loading the car.”
“On the very first night we got to a hotel, and put the little bloke to bed and he said you know, ‘Can I have a bedtime story?’” Fisher said.
Lacking in a book suitable for a bedtime story, Fisher came up with his own.
“That very first night, Captain Stinky was born and the second night, Sailor Puss was born,” he said.
For the next three weeks, the story continued, and at the end Fisher’s wife, Kate, said that she and their grandson had become quite interested in the story. He ought to write that down, she told him.
“If he enjoyed it, other children would as well,” Fisher said he recalled his wife telling him. “So I said, ‘Well, I can’t remember most of it.’ And little Will, the four year old, said, ‘Well, I can.’ So he helped me write down what I could remember of the story and that was how book one started.”
That was the story Fisher brought to Oregon and Bentsen Norris.
“I just fell for him like a ton of bricks,” Bentsen Norris said. “He is so funny and just the story that he had. I hadn’t even read the book when I agreed to do this. He was just talking about this ship’s captain that’s terrified of bathwater — so he’s Captain Stinky — and then we got the ship’s cat. He’s supposed to be lucky when he messes everything up. And I’m thinking this sounds like fun.”
‘I will still choose you.’The four years before that hadn’t been so fun for Bentsen Norris. For about nearly two decades, she’d been a full-time rancher until a bad back injury around 2012 forced her to use a walker, stop ranching and even stop writing for Guideposts, a large Christian magazine that had published her work since 2010.
“Ranching was why I got out of bed in the morning and I had to give that up,” Bentsen Norris said. “I loved writing, I write for Guideposts and Mysterious Ways and all these different magazines. I had to give that up, because I hurt so bad. I had to write standing up. I couldn’t sit down during those four years.”
Her first surgery failed, she said and her back had ruptured a second time. X-rays, MRIs and multiple tests couldn’t show a good picture of her back. Doctors from here to Bend couldn’t nail down the problem. Laying on her couch, staring at the ceiling, she prayed.
“My faith had gotten me through a lot of stuff. But this was like, we’re getting back down, we’re down to nothing left,” Bentsen Norris said. “And I said to the ceiling, ‘Lord, you’ve taken away everything that I love. But I don’t care if I never walk again. I will still choose you.”
Within an hour, her husband called with the contact info of “the best back surgeon in the state.” She started to get better a week and a half after her surgery and no longer needed pain medication.
“Everything that have been taken away has been given back and more,” she said, adding that that was the same year her birthday card got noticed and she added illustrator onto her list of professions.
Count the seagulls
Book one took almost a year and a half to put together and publish, Bentsen Norris. Both illustrator and author were getting the hang of things. Fisher said he was able to visit the U.S. twice a year at that point where they could both bounce ideas off each other in person. Bentsen Norris said that was also when she learned to use Facetime.
After the first book, the pair also pinned down their “formula” for the books. That formula includes well-written stories with quality illustrations, nautically themes, a moral for kids and loads of educational facts on birds, fish and mammals.
The books are longer than your typical children’s book, largely because they’re not meant to be read all at once. Rather, they’re supposed to be absorbed in the way the stories were originally told over that New Zealand road trip — over the course of multiple days.
The books also include a quiz at the end of each of story, plus a mischievous seagull who appears in every illustration — the goal is to find and count every one of the seagull’s appearances.
The seagull is Bentsen Norris’ favorite character to draw — “He just kind of steals the show in my book.” Fisher said the seagull is yet to have a name and he’s eager to hear from children who have read the books to potentially suggest one.
Jacky Friedman, who serves as the series’ editor, said her daughter Emma had a children’s book with a similar character and “she would be desperately looking for that.”
“When dad finishes the book and (Bentsen Norris) finishes illustrating it, we will all come up with a different number (of seagulls),” Friedman said with a laugh.
They’re up to four books now with the most recent edition coming out in 2020. The covers of the first two books even make a brief cameo in the Disney movie “Flora & Ulyssess” which came out earlier this year on Disney+.
When they first contacted him for the movie, Fisher said he thought it was “just a scam.”
“I phoned the number and lo and behold: ‘Hello, Walt Disney so and so here,’ and it was genuine,” Fisher said. “I was still dubious about it, so I said, ‘Could you phone me back?’ And they did.”
The books are published via the self-publishing company, IngramSpark. Fisher said he’s now a member of the New Zealand Author’s Association who is encouraging him to write more and is helping to find a publishing company who might be able to help market and promote the books.
When they’re published, the books are immediately available for purchase on Amazon. Most are selling through bookshops in America who buy direct from IngramSpark, so he’s not quite sure who’s buying them, Fisher said. Many sell through their website — captainstinkyandsailorpuss.com — as well.
In Klamath Falls, the books can be found at Basin Book Trader. Main Street Mercantile in Bly will also be selling the books, Bentsen Norris said. The illustrator herself will be selling the books at the Quota Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair at the Klamath County Fairgrounds on December 4-5.