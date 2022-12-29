Election 2022 Oregon House

In this file photo, Carlos, a homeless man, stands in front of his tent June 4, 2021, in Portland.

 Paula Bronstein/The Associated Press

Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle.

Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with White House officials and more than dozen lawmakers from other states to discuss a housing crisis that exists across the nation but is felt most acutely on the West Coast.

Tags