Gas Bill

The state House overwhelmingly supported a plan to allow Oregonians to pump their own gas.

 Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon drivers who for decades have been banned from touching gas pumps could soon have the right to fuel their own cars, under a bill the state House overwhelmingly approved Monday.

Only Oregon and New Jersey ban self-service gas, though Oregon in recent years allowed people to pump their own gas in some rural counties and during heat- and COVID-related emergencies declared by the governor. The state now has a patchwork of regulations that bipartisan supporters of House Bill 2426 say their proposal would simplify.

Tags