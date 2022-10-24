Telford boat

A Telford boat is prepared for lowering into Crater Lake National Park in the early 1900s. A presentation on the history of the Telford boat building company will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Klamath County Historical Society

The history of the Telford boat building company in Klamath Falls will be examined in a presentation to the Klamath County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Klamath County Museum.

John Poole, a descendant of boat builders Henry and Ray Telford, will discuss the family’s business ventures with Klamath County Museum Director Todd Kepple.

