Klamath Basin Restoration 1

Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge entrance.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

“There can be no greater issue than that of conservation in this country,” said President Theodore Roosevelt, who established Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge on March 14, 1903. This was the first of many refuges which would eventually comprise the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System.

Now, 120 years later, the National Wildlife Refuge System protects and preserves diverse wildlife habitats, lands, and waters. With more than 560 refuges and nearly 40 wetland management districts throughout the country, there is at least one in every state.

