Cemetery Grant 1

Headstones in need of a repair are shown at Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery.

 Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery

The Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery is one of 14 historic cemetery projects recently awarded a grant from the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries (OCHC).

In a press release, the OCHC announced it had awarded a total of $62,360 to cemetery projects throughout the state through the Historic Cemeteries Grant program.

