Three years after their planting, two saplings grown from seeds of trees which survived the wreckage of Hiroshima will have their long-awaited dedication ceremony at Klamath Union High School this weekend.
The Hiroshima peace trees’ dedication ceremony, previously planned for 2021, was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ceremonies for the two young gingko trees are now planned to take place this weekend, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The local gingko trees came to Klamath Falls via Green Legacy Hiroshima — a nonprofit arborist program organized by Chikara Horiguchi which retrieved the seeds of the 170 trees found still standing at the site of the nuclear explosion.
“I believe the best way to speak about peace is through the A-bombed trees,” Horiguchi said in a video for Green Legacy Hiroshima. “They are the symbol of destruction and recovery.”
Mike Oxendine, an arborist in Ashland, obtained and germinated a number of these seeds and then distributed them throughout Oregon with the help of the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon Community Trees.
Gayle Yamasaki, while serving on the Klamath Union citizen remodel committee, said she first learned about the program three years ago.
When ODF put out the call for communities interested in having one of the surviving saplings, Yamasaki was inspired by the idea of having such a tree planted on the campus.
“I thought, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we got one of these trees?” she said.
Yamasaki said the gingko was the only viable option for local climate of the dozen species of trees to choose from.
It wasn’t an easy process, she explained.
“It was like applying for an adoption,” Yamasaki added with a laugh.
But in March 2020, Yamasaki said she received not one but two Hiroshimo gingko peace trees.
“Well, they were twigs really,” she said.
Until her recent retirement, Yamasaki served as the city school district’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program coordinator.
Yamasaki said one of her final art emersion projects asked students to create a piece which represents their interpretations of the Tulelake Segregation Center — an internment camp used to incarcerate Japanese Americans during World War II.
“It’ll be an acknowledgment piece of what happened at the segregation center,” Yamasaki said.
This artwork also will be on display during the ceremony.
The dedication will start in front of the high school where the trees are planted and continue within the school with a presentation on the journey of the trees.
Artist Betty LaDuke, who traveled to Hiroshima, will speak about her works inspired by her visit to the devastated lands. The artist’s presentation will be accompanied by Japanese flautist Todd Barton.
In addition to these famed Oregonian artists, Lawson Inada, Oregon’s fifth poet laureate, will be performing, as well as Shasta Taiko, a renowned nonprofit which offers traditional Japanese drumming.
Though she is no long with the city school district, Yamasaki said it was important to her to see this project through, in the hopes of inspiring hope and a sense of community for all residents.
“Our community has so many offers for reconciliation,” Yamasaki said. “These trees are a symbol of what’s possible.”