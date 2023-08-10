Baldwin photo

Potential plans for a hillside plot of city land next to historic Baldwin Hotel may turn the area into a “stunning entryway” for downtown Klamath Falls.

 MOLLY O'BRIEN/Herald & News

A hillside plot of land alongside the Baldwin Hotel in downtown Klamath Falls sits empty and has for many years.

In 2017, Klamath County Commissioners contributed $100,000 to the city on behalf of developing the land into a “stunning” entryway into the downtown area.

