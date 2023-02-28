Oregon Semiconductor Industry

Construction is ongoing near Hillsboro’s urban growth boundary Feb. 27. The city of Hillsboro is seeking state approval to allow the semiconductor industry to build outside the urban growth boundary.

 Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hillsboro city leaders can picture a new semiconductor facility on the hundreds of acres of land now planted with grass seed on the northwestern outskirts of their city.

On one side of an invisible line drawn by the Legislature nearly a decade ago, almost 460 acres are ready for development. On the other side, hundreds more can’t be touched.

