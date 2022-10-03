Students from as far as Gilchrist as close as Henley High and everywhere in between file into Ross Ragland Theater by the busload for the first fully in-person Graduation Motivation event since 2019.

The Herald & News is coordinating Klamath Promise Graduation Motivation, which will be hosted at Ross Ragland on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for high school seniors to encourage them to persevere through their final year of school.

