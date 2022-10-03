Students from as far as Gilchrist as close as Henley High and everywhere in between file into Ross Ragland Theater by the busload for the first fully in-person Graduation Motivation event since 2019.
The Herald & News is coordinating Klamath Promise Graduation Motivation, which will be hosted at Ross Ragland on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for high school seniors to encourage them to persevere through their final year of school.
The free event will begin at 9 a.m. with an expected attendance of around 800 students, who will be bussing in from 11 high schools from all over Klamath County. Representatives from Klamath Community College, Oregon Institute of Technology and the Oregon International Guard will be on hand to speak, discussing the options that students will have after graduation.
Heather Boozer of the Herald & News said Tuesday’s event is the third Graduation Motivation event she has helped coordinate. She said the program was originally designed “to help improve the graduation rates for our local seniors.”
Boozer said Duncan Kirkwood will be a featured speaker at the event. Kirkwood is a resilience trainer and motivational speaker who has built a career encouraging students and educators to live their best lives. According to topyouthspeakers.com, he is a veteran with a master’s degree in public administration.
“He talks about the importance of graduation and your future and perseverance in your life,” Boozer said. “And how, sometimes it may just be a bad moment but it’s not a bad life.”
The Graduation Motivation event has become an annual tradition and has occurred every year in Klamath Falls since 2016, except in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Klamath Promise Program Manager Jessie DuBose, the program returned in 2021 using a hybrid model with some students attending in person and others watching from their schools. Tuesday marks a fully in-person return to Ross Ragland Theater.
In addition to hearing from speakers, students also will receive fun surprises for attending.
“We hand out goody bags from all the sponsors,” Boozer said. She said that Kirkwood will have handouts for some of the students, and that the Oregon International Guard will bring along a T-shirt cannon for the benefit of a few lucky attendees.
“We make a swag bag for every student,” DeBose said. “Included in that is a checklist for success. So things like fill out your FAFSA, talk to a military recruiter, take a college tour, go to a job interview, write your resume.”
DeBose emphasized the importance of planning for the future after graduation.
“Kids have different levels of support and families have different experiences with education, so it’s just giving them some baseline that they can work from,” she said.