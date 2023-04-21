Baby Bobcat

The as-yet unnamed baby bobcat, a new resident at the High Desert Museum in Bend, is shown at approximately 1 month old.

 High Desert Museum

BEND — A male bobcat kitten, approximately 8 months old, is now in the care of the High Desert Museum. The public will begin to get to see the yet-to-be-named kitten periodically in the museum atrium across from the permanent Spirit of the West exhibition.

According to a press release, the bobcat arrived at the museum in October weighing less than 3 pounds. Individuals near Portland removed the kitten from the wild and reached out to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Biologists with ODFW informed them that animals will often leave their young for a period of time to feed, only to return later. The officials placed the bobcat back where he was found in the hope that his mother would return. The kitten was brought back into ODFW six days later by another individual, prompting ODFW officials to consider other options.

Tags